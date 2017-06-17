Silver Alert issued for missing, endangered woman in Robeson County

PEMBROKE, NC (WMBF) – The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for a missing, endangered woman last seen in Pembroke, NC.

According to a news release, Lucy Dial, 46, is believed to suffer from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

She was last seen on Goins Road wearing a white blouse, a black shirt and white shorts. She stands five feet, five inches tall and weighs 225 pounds. She has light brown hair that is longer than shoulder-length and hazel eyes.

Call Major Thompson with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 with information.

