Silver Alert issued for missing, endangered woman in Robeson County

Myrtle Beach police responded to a shots fired call at Crown Reef Resort Saturday afternoon.More >>
One person was shot Saturday afternoon in the parking lot at Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach.More >>
Authorities issued a Silver Alert for a missing, endangered woman last seen in Pembroke, NC.More >>
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday the arrest of a man connection with a homicide in Florence.More >>
June 17 through 24 is dedicated to the sanitation professionals in Myrtle Beach, following a proclamation by City Council encouraging residents to “love their garbage men.”More >>
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.More >>
Petty Officer Peter Mims, who had been missing from the guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh since June 8, was found Thursday and was transferred to the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan for medical evaluation.More >>
Assata Shakur was the first woman put on the FBI terrorism list and there is a $2 million ransom for her capture.More >>
