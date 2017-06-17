UPDATE: Coroner releases identity of woman killed in apparent Florence homicide

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday the arrest of a man in connection with a homicide in Florence.

According to a news release, James Lloyd Bright, 50, of Florence was charged with murder. The crime is alleged to have occurred on Cypress Road.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as Levader Bright, 50, of Florence, whose body was discovered Saturday morning. An autopsy will be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston Sunday morning.

Bright will be held at the Florence County Detention Center pending a bond hearing before a circuit court judge.

The case remains under investigation.

