Man charged in connection with Florence murder

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday the arrest of a man connection with a homicide in Florence.

According to a news release, James Lloyd Bright, 50, of Florence was charged with murder. The crime is alleged to have occurred on Cypress Road.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

Bright will be held at the Florence County Detention Center pending a bond hearing before a circuit court judge.

The homicide remains under investigation.

