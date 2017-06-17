Myrtle Beach police respond to shots fired at Crown Reef Resort

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police responded to a shots fired call at Crown Reef Resort Saturday afternoon.

According to Lieutenant Joey Crosby, it happened around 4:45 p.m. at 2913 South Ocean Boulevard.

Officers did not find any gunshot victims. They are analyzing evidence in an effort to identify a suspect and to determine if the incident is related to a shooting at Coastal Grand Mall. The two incidents took place about 20 minutes apart.

