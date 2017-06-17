Person shot in Coastal Grand Mall parking lot

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – One person was shot Saturday afternoon in the parking lot at Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach.

Lieutenant Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said officers responded to 2000 Coastal Grand Circle around 4:30 p.m. for a call about a discharge of a weapon.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

Officers are analyzing evidence in an effort to identify a suspect, motive and determine whether the shooting is related to shots fired at Crown Reef Resort. The two incidents took place about 20 minutes apart.

