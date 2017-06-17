Person shot in Coastal Grand Mall parking lot

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday the arrest of a man connection with a homicide in Florence.More >>
One person was shot Saturday afternoon in the parking lot at Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach.More >>
Myrtle Beach police responded to a shots fired call at Crown Reef Resort Saturday afternoon.More >>
Authorities issued a Silver Alert for a missing, endangered woman last seen in Pembroke, NC.More >>
June 17 through 24 is dedicated to the sanitation professionals in Myrtle Beach, following a proclamation by City Council encouraging residents to “love their garbage men.”More >>
Investigators with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Watercraft Division are trying to determine how a 19-year-old Dublin, Ohio man was killed in a bizarre electrocution accident on Put-in-Bay.More >>
The U.S. military says a Navy destroyer collided with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan.More >>
A mother in Phenix City is looking for answers after she says her son was mistreated at a local daycare.More >>
Shakurra Payne is in the Hamilton County Jail after being accused of beating a Kentucky woman. Court records show she hit the victim 40 times in the face.More >>
