Horry County deputy police chief to retire - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Horry County deputy police chief to retire

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
Deputy Chief Maurice Jones (Source: HCPD) Deputy Chief Maurice Jones (Source: HCPD)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Deputy Chief Maurice Jones with the Horry County Police Department will retire July 1.

HCPD Spokeswoman Krystal Dotson said he served the department for 33 years.

“We are grateful for his years of dedicated service and wish him a very happy retirement,” said Krystal Dotson.

