Rinse and Repeat Our Summer-Like Streak of Sun and Storms

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A summer set-up of heat, humidity and scattered storms for Father's Day weekend!

Today we start off warm and muggy with the return of storms and showers into the afternoon between 1pm to 7pm. Severe weather is low, but any storm would likely have lightning, downpours, and some brief gusty winds.

The heat and humidity is on, reaching into the mid to upper 80s with heat index values above 90.

Tonight and into tomorrow morning, we will be dry and muggy. Tomorrow afternoon there are slightly lower chances of afternoon storms and showers. Most of the day should be dry for Dad, but do be prepared in case of an isolated storm.

Storms and showers are likely to remain in this pattern through the first half of next week.

Tropics Update: There's a few disturbances, one near the Yucatan Peninsula and the other out in the Atlantic Ocean. Both have low chances of forming over the next 2 days. However, over the next 5 days, conditions are more favorable according to the NHC for possible tropical storm development.