Coasting up to the Mutiny

Through six games this season, the Mutiny have gotten a result in five of them. Three wins and two ties.More >>
A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting on Beau Street in the Conway area Tuesday night. When the warrants is served, Horry County Police will release the individuals name, said HCPD spokeswoman Krystal Dotson.More >>
The father of a J. Reuben Long Detention Center inmate who died in 2015 has filed a lawsuit against the city of Myrtle Beach and other defendants for their role in his son’s death.More >>
The city of Darlington is doing its part to recruit new industry, as the city council approved an economic development incentives program to encourage revitalization and redevelopment.More >>
Horry County police are looking for a woman believed to be connected to a Thursday night shooting in the Conway area that injured a Coastal Carolina University student.More >>
Four people are charged after a 5-year-old died on a van outside a daycare in West Memphis.More >>
A man who looks like Jesus has been walking the streets of Toledo with just his rosary, Bible and blanket. Some call him "The Jesus Guy," but really his name is James.More >>
