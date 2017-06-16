Coasting up to the Mutiny

Little River, SC (WMBF) - Through six games this season, the Mutiny have gotten a result in five of them. Three wins and two ties.



"It's been a good start, hard start. Four games away I think really helped us gel together as a team. So it's been good, " said Mutiny forward Aksel Juul.



Another reason for the teams success has been the family like atmosphere the club has built with Coast FA. Aksel Juul doubles as a youth coach and appreciates the support from his young players.



"It's huge, it's very nice. The kids out here are our main supporters, So we see them all the time and always interact with them so it's nice. We've become more like a family," said Juul.



A member of that family, St. James High School's own Luke Williams, He's grown up through the ranks at Coast to the Mutiny reserve roster. If Luke can do it, others can follow.



"Playing at Coast, now with the Mutiny you get to see wheres your next step. And it kind of shows everyone else they can follow in those steps to get at a higher level," said Mutiny reserve Luke Williams.



Luke is hoping to get to a higher level after his high school days are over. The journey he's been on so far should help in that process.



"I'm looking to go to college and then wherever I go after that professionally or anywhere," said Williams.



