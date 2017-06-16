Restaurant Scorecard: Popular golfer’s namesake eatery gets “C” grade

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A popular North Myrtle Beach restaurant is struggling to stay up to par.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, a health inspector can lower a restaurant's letter grade if the facility has failed to correct previous violations.

A DHEC spokesperson said that is exactly what happened when the inspector stopped by Greg Norman's Australian Grille in North Myrtle Beach.

The restaurant earned an overall score of 80, which, according to DHEC, qualifies for a B rating. However, the grade was lowered to a C after consecutive violations were found at the restaurant.

According to the report, an inspector observed an employee eating in the kitchen. That violation was corrected during the inspection and the person in charge was advised that employees shall only eat, drink or use tobacco in designated areas.

The inspector also stated that employees did not wash their hands after eating, another infraction that was corrected during the inspection.

According to the report, an employee was handling ready-to eat foods with their bare hands, which was also corrected. However, points were still deducted from the total score.

The report states a priority violation was improper cooling time and temperatures for foods like mashed potatoes and hollandaise sauce.

A consecutive violation - meaning the restaurant has previously been cited for it - was improper cold-holding temperatures for foods like cut greens, sliced tomatoes, and salmon and shrimp.

Other violations observed included a dirty ceiling with grease and dust build-up, a back flow on the dishwasher was leaking and frozen fish that was thawing in sealed bags was not removed during or after the thawing process. The latter infraction was said to have been corrected during the inspection.

WMBF News reached out to restaurant managers to hear their side of the report. They declined to comment.

According to the report, an inspector will do a follow up visit within ten days of the initial inspection.

