Lake City police seek suspects in armed robbery of local Walmart

Lake City police are seeking to identify the two suspects wanted in the armed robbery of a local Walmart. (Source: Lake City Police Department)

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) – Lake City police are looking to identity the suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery that took place at the local Walmart.

According to information from the Lake City Police Department, officers responded to the Walmart on South Ron McNair Boulevard just before 11 p.m. Thursday.

One suspect was reportedly on the lookout, while another went into the store and held the clerk at gunpoint, demanding money, according to LCPD investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LCPD at (843) 374-5411, ext. 506 or 507.

