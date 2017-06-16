Man sentenced to 13 years for armed robbery of Florence bank

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – An Effingham man entered a guilty plea this week for the September 2016 armed robbery of the TD Bank branch in Florence.

According to information from Florence Police Lt. Mike Brandt, Brian Myers entered into the plea on Wednesday and was sentenced to 13 years in prison.

Myers robbed the TD Bank at 684 Pamplico Hwy. while armed on Sept. 15, 2016.

Brandt said crime scene investigators with the Florence Police Department located latent prints belonging to Myers, which placed him inside the bank. Later, trace evidence linking his vehicle to the robbery was found.

