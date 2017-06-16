Man sentenced to 13 years for armed robbery of Florence bank - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Man sentenced to 13 years for armed robbery of Florence bank

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Brian Myers (Source: Florence County Detention Center) Brian Myers (Source: Florence County Detention Center)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – An Effingham man entered a guilty plea this week for the September 2016 armed robbery of the TD Bank branch in Florence.

According to information from Florence Police Lt. Mike Brandt, Brian Myers entered into the plea on Wednesday and was sentenced to 13 years in prison.

Myers robbed the TD Bank at 684 Pamplico Hwy. while armed on Sept. 15, 2016.

Brandt said crime scene investigators with the Florence Police Department located latent prints belonging to Myers, which placed him inside the bank. Later, trace evidence linking his vehicle to the robbery was found.

