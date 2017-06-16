Horry County police looking for owner of shoe left behind during search for wanted person

Sunday is Father’s Day. It means something different to everyone, but for one Horry County family, it’s about celebrating a relationship that started exactly ten years ago when a dad saw his son for the first time from thousands of miles away.More >>
Sunday is Father’s Day. It means something different to everyone, but for one Horry County family, it’s about celebrating a relationship that started exactly ten years ago when a dad saw his son for the first time from thousands of miles away.More >>
Officers were executing a felony warrant on another person when a man named Kenneth “Kelo” Jackson left behind a red Air Force One sneaker.More >>
Officers were executing a felony warrant on another person when a man named Kenneth “Kelo” Jackson left behind a red Air Force One sneaker.More >>
Horry County Schools is looking into various options for security in schools, including hiring private armed security guards.More >>
Horry County Schools is looking into various options for security in schools, including hiring private armed security guards.More >>
Have you ever wondered what happens to your bag after you check it at your airline’s ticketing desk at the airport? Wonder no longer – the Transportation Security Administration gave a first-hand look “underground” at the Myrtle Beach International Airport’s baggage screening operations on Friday.More >>
Have you ever wondered what happens to your bag after you check it at your airline’s ticketing desk at the airport? Wonder no longer – the Transportation Security Administration gave a first-hand look “underground” at the Myrtle Beach International Airport’s baggage screening operations on Friday.More >>
A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting on Beau Street in the Conway area Tuesday night. When the warrants is served, Horry County Police will release the individuals name, said HCPD spokeswoman Krystal Dotson.More >>
A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting on Beau Street in the Conway area Tuesday night. When the warrants is served, Horry County Police will release the individuals name, said HCPD spokeswoman Krystal Dotson.More >>
Four people are charged after a 5-year-old died on a van outside a daycare in West Memphis.More >>
Four people are charged after a 5-year-old died on a van outside a daycare in West Memphis.More >>
A new round of deliberations is raising the prospects that Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial will end with a verdict instead of a hung jury.More >>
A new round of deliberations is raising the prospects that Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial will end with a verdict instead of a hung jury.More >>
President Donald Trump is lashing out at the investigators driving the Russia investigation as "very bad and conflicted people," responding angrily to reports that the special counsel is looking into whether Trump obstructed justice.More >>
President Donald Trump is lashing out at the investigators driving the Russia investigation as "very bad and conflicted people," responding angrily to reports that the special counsel is looking into whether Trump obstructed justice.More >>
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.More >>
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.More >>
Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol and, they hope, to some semblance of normalcy a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game.More >>
Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol and, they hope, to some semblance of normalcy a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
The man was found early Thursday in a yard on Sam Jones Road.More >>
The man was found early Thursday in a yard on Sam Jones Road.More >>
A wildlife removal service captured an alligator this week after it reportedly killed someone’s dog. Russell “The Snake Chaser” Cavender said the alligator was found in a pond in the Blackmoor Golf Course off Highway 707 in Murrells Inlet.More >>
A wildlife removal service captured an alligator this week after it reportedly killed someone’s dog. Russell “The Snake Chaser” Cavender said the alligator was found in a pond in the Blackmoor Golf Course off Highway 707 in Murrells Inlet.More >>