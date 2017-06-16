Horry County police looking for owner of shoe left behind during search for wanted person

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Horry County police want to question the owner of this shoe about a Thursday incident. (Source: Horry County Police Department)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – It wasn’t a royal ball this “Cinderella” was fleeing and it isn’t a prince who wants to return the “glass slipper” left behind.

According to a post on the Horry County Police Department’s Facebook page, officers were executing a felony warrant on another person when a man named Kenneth “Kelo” Jackson left behind a red Air Force One sneaker.

An HCPD incident report states officers went to 1012 U.S. 501 Thursday morning to locate a suspect wanted for armed robbery, first-degree burglary and weapons charges.

One person reportedly fled the scene on foot, while another was placed under arrest, the report stated.

According to the HCPD’s Facebook post, officers want to question Jackson about the incident. Anyone with information as to his whereabouts should call (843) 915-8477.

