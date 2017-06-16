Repaving project on 501 nearing completion

SCDOT says the repaving project at U.S. 501 and the Intracoastal Waterway should be done by the end of next week. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation’s repaving project on U.S. 501 between the Tanger Outlets and the Intracoastal Waterway is almost finished.

According to SCDOT officials, the work should be done by the end of next week.

As for now, some drivers in Horry County are a little worried about problems associated with the project.

There are bumps in the road, which can cause issues for drivers, especially if their cars sit closer to the ground.

Additionally, there are no lane reflectors. SCDOT officials said those won’t be installed until after the project is finished. So for now, it’s a little tough to see for those who are driving in the dark.

The repaving project has been underway for more than a month. As long as the weather doesn’t impede the progress of the workers, it should be done soon.

