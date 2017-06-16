Repaving project on 501 nearing completion

Lake City police are looking to identity the suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery that took place at the local Walmart.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Transportation’s repaving project on U.S. 501 between the Tanger Outlets and the Intracoastal Waterway is almost finished.More >>
An Effingham man entered a guilty plea this week for the September 2016 armed robbery of the TD Bank branch in Florence.More >>
Sunday is Father’s Day. It means something different to everyone, but for one Horry County family, it’s about celebrating a relationship that started exactly ten years ago when a dad saw his son for the first time from thousands of miles away.More >>
Officers were executing a felony warrant on another person when a man named Kenneth “Kelo” Jackson left behind a red Air Force One sneaker.More >>
Four people are charged after a 5-year-old died on a van outside a daycare in West Memphis.More >>
Minnesota jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a police officer charged with manslaughter in the death of a black motorist.More >>
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.More >>
President Donald Trump is lashing out at the investigators driving the Russia investigation as "very bad and conflicted people," responding angrily to reports that the special counsel is looking into whether Trump obstructed justice.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has decided to distribute the $130,000 reward money for the capture of two inmates accused of killing two correctional officers.More >>
The 23-time Olympic gold medalist will race the sea's apex predator, all in the name of science. Just kidding, it's for "Shark Week."More >>
The man was found early Thursday in a yard on Sam Jones Road.More >>
