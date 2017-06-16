UPDATE: Conway man faces murder charge in fatal drive-by shooting

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting on Beau Street in the Conway area Tuesday night.

According to Horry County Police Department spokeswoman Krystal Dotson, 19-year-old Richard Andrew Whidby, of Conway, is charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

His charges stem from the death of Darryl Hunte, 48, of Conway, who was shot and killed at a home on Beau Street last Tuesday night, police said.

At about 11:58 p.m. Tuesday, Horry County Police responded to the drive-by shooting and found Hunte struck with a bullet that had entered from the front of the home, according to a news release from HCPD. Hunte was home with his kids at the time of the incident.

Related Story:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.