UPDATE: Conway man faces murder charge in fatal drive-by shooting

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting on Beau Street in the Conway area Tuesday night. When the warrants is served, Horry County Police will release the individuals name, said HCPD spokeswoman Krystal Dotson.
The father of a J. Reuben Long Detention Center inmate who died in 2015 has filed a lawsuit against the city of Myrtle Beach and other defendants for their role in his son's death.
The city of Darlington is doing its part to recruit new industry, as the city council approved an economic development incentives program to encourage revitalization and redevelopment.
Horry County police are looking for a woman believed to be connected to a Thursday night shooting in the Conway area that injured a Coastal Carolina University student.
The Traxxas Monster Truck Destruction Tour is coming to Myrtle Beach this weekend for the first time.
The U.S. military says a Navy destroyer collided with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan.
Officials say actress Carrie Fisher died from sleep apnea and a combination of other factors, but they could not conclusively determine what caused her death.
Four people are charged after a 5-year-old died on a van outside a daycare in West Memphis.
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.
The Lubbock Police Department is actively searching for 27-year-old Thomas Ponce out of concern for public's safety. He currently has a warrant out for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault. Police now say Ponce is accused of abducting and sexually assaulting two women in the past two days.
