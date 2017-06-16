Arrest made in fatal drive-by shooting in Conway area - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

Arrest made in fatal drive-by shooting in Conway area

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Connect
The home where the shooting occurred. (Source: Erin Edwards) The home where the shooting occurred. (Source: Erin Edwards)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting on Beau Street in the Conway area Tuesday night.

When the warrants is served, Horry County Police will release the individuals name, said HCPD spokeswoman Krystal Dotson.

Darryl Hunte, 48, from Conway, was shot and killed at a home on Beau Street last Tuesday night, police said.

At about 11:58 p.m. Tuesday, Horry County Police responded to the drive-by shooting and found Hunte struck with a bullet that had entered from the front of the home, according to a news release from HCPD. Hunte was home with his kids at the time of the incident.

Related Story:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly