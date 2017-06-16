TSA gives peek behind-the-scenes of MYR's baggage screening operations

Where your bag goes after its checked at the ticketing counter. (Source: Drew Hansen)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Have you ever wondered what happens to your bag after you check it at your airline’s ticketing desk at the airport?

Wonder no longer – the Transportation Security Administration gave a first-hand look “underground” at the Myrtle Beach International Airport’s baggage screening operations on Friday.

The TSA let WMBF News photographer Drew Hansen back behind-the-scenes to see the airport’s “Inline” baggage system, which is a series of belts and conveyors that move baggage from the ticketing area to the aircraft.

The TSA processes about 3,300 checked bags a day at MYR during the most busy summer month of July, officials said. Out of the 3,300 bags that get checked, about 100 are "flagged" by the electronic scanners and manually searched.

In the past, passengers have claimed TSA has stolen items from their checked bags, but at MYR, the screening area is under video surveillance, and no claims at MYR have ever been substantiated.

T-S-A agents can get into bags with TSA approved locks by using a master key. If TSA removes an item deemed hazardous, then they place a card in the luggage saying they did so.

Charleston International Airport officials are working on a completely new baggage check system that will require only two machines. Those machines will be able to check one-thousand bags an hour. The system is expected to be on line in 2019.

The TSA was created to strengthen the security of the United States’ transportation system, and to ensure the freedom of movement for people and commerce, according to a news release from the agency. TSA uses a risk-based strategy that works closely with transportation, law enforcement and intelligence communities.

