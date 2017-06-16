Myrtle Beach Speedway to host The Traxxas Monster Truck Destruction Tour this weekend

The city of Darlington is doing its part to recruit new industry, as the city council approved an economic development incentives program to encourage revitalization and redevelopment.More >>
Horry County police are looking for a woman believed to be connected to a Thursday night shooting in the Conway area that injured a Coastal Carolina University student.More >>
The Traxxas Monster Truck Destruction Tour is coming to Myrtle Beach this weekend for the first time.More >>
The city of Myrtle Beach transported a recently-purchased boxcar to its next home, the Myrtle Beach Train Depot, on Friday, according to city spokesperson Mark Kruea.More >>
Lake City police are looking to identity the suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery that took place at the local Walmart.More >>
Four people are charged after a 5-year-old died on a van outside a daycare in West Memphis.More >>
The pastor of the First Missionary Baptist Church in Chickasha was found dead and burned outside the church on Friday morningMore >>
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.More >>
The U.S. military says a Navy destroyer collided with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan.More >>
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has decided to distribute the $130,000 reward money for the capture of two inmates accused of killing two correctional officers.More >>
The man was found early Thursday in a yard on Sam Jones Road.More >>
The Lubbock Police Department is actively searching for 27-year-old Thomas Ponce out of concern for public's safety. He currently has a warrant out for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault. Police now say Ponce is accused of abducting and sexually assaulting two women in the past two days.More >>
The Huntsville Police Department and FBI have arrested a man on terrorism charges.More >>
