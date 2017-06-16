Myrtle Beach Speedway to host The Traxxas Monster Truck Destruction Tour this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Traxxas Monster Truck Destruction Tour is coming to Myrtle Beach this weekend for the first time.

The 10,000-pound monster trucks will crush cars, race, do wheelies and freestyle. Attendees will even have the chance to meet the drivers and see the monster trucks up close at a pre-event autograph pit party.

The showtimes are:

Friday, June 16 at 7:30 p.m. / Pit Party 6 to 7 p.m.

Saturday June 17 at 7:30 p.m. / Pit Party from 6 to 7p.m.

Advanced general admission tickets are on sale now at the Myrtle Beach Speedway ticket office. Tickets also available online or by calling (704) 886-2400.



Advance ticket pricing:

$10 - Kids (2 to 11) / Under 2 - Free general admission

$15 - Adults (12 and up)

$25 - VIP (includes general admission and pit pass)

$10 - Pit party pass



Day of event pricing:

$12 - Kids (2 to 11) / Under 2 - Free general admission

$17 - Adults (12 and up)

$35 - VIP (includes general admission and pit pass)

