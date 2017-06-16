Florence police ask public’s help identifying suspect in identity theft case

The Florence Police Department released surveillance images Friday of an identity theft suspect, asking the public’s help identifying him. (Source: FPD)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department released surveillance images Friday of an identity theft suspect, asking the public’s help identifying him.

According to a news release, the man opened lines of credit in area stores May 23 using another person’s information.

He may be from the Midlands region of South Carolina.

Call FPD at 843-665-3191 with information.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.