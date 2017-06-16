Myrtle Beach Train Depot gets a new boxcar

The new box car at the Myrtle Beach Train Depot (Source: Lisa Gresci)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach transported a recently-purchased boxcar to its next home, the Myrtle Beach Train Depot, on Friday, according to city spokesperson Mark Kruea.

The boxcar traveled across the Intracoastal Waterway on the railroad tracks near Ronald McNair Boulevard to the train depot. From there, a crane picked it up and placed it on the tracks next to the building.

“I was out there this morning when they put it on the truck. I was a little nervous, but it went really well,” said Troy Marron, the events coordinator for the depot. “They did a good job getting it here.”

It’s project like no other for Myrtle Beach, according to the city planner, Kelly Mezzapelle.

“Some of the all aboard committee who helped restore the train depot had always dreamed we'd do this,” she said.

Friday, both Marron and Mezzapelle watched it become a reality - a boxcar once again sitting in front of the train depot so many years later.

“It's exciting, exciting for the depot,” Marron said. “It will be another piece of history for people to see.”

However, it won’t just be something for show. The boxcar will have a function for the venue.

“We know that we need a caterer's kitchen, a storage space, and we could use some extra meeting space,” Mezzapelle said.

This latest addition will breathe new life into a building so dear to the city.

“It’s historical and we don't have a lot of that left here. So it's one of the last historical buildings left and we are trying to make sure it stays around,” Marron said.

The boxcar isn't the only addition people will see. The city is also looking to purchase a caboose and a flatbed or stage car.

As of now, the city is thinking the boxcar will be used for extra meeting space.

