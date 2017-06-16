Myrtle Beach Train Depot gets a new box car

The new box car at the Myrtle Beach Train Depot (Source: Lisa Gresci)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The City of Myrtle Beach transported a recently - purchased box car to its next home, the Myrtle Beach Train Depot on Friday, according to city spokesperson Mark Kruea.

The box car traveled across the Intracoastal Waterway on the railroad tracks near Ronald McNair Boulevard to the Train Depot. From there, a crane picked it up and placed it on the tracks next to the building.

The box car will soon get a new paint job and be up-fitted for future use as an additional space at the Train Depot.

