Myrtle Beach Train Depot gets a new box car

The City of Myrtle Beach transported a recently purchased box car to its next home, the Myrtle Beach Train Depot on Friday, according to city spokesperson Mark Kruea.More >>
The Florence Police Department released surveillance images Friday of an identity theft suspect, asking the public’s help identifying him.More >>
Horry County police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night in the Conway area.More >>
According to a study done by Coastal Carolina University’s Clay Brittain Jr. Center for Resort Tourism, while attendance numbers for the Carolina Country Music festival increased this year, the number of people who chose to stay at hotels, condominiums, and campsites decreased.More >>
The Marion Police Department identified a person of interest in an armed robbery of a business that took place June 8.More >>
Four people are charged after a 5-year-old died on a van outside a daycare in West Memphis.More >>
Petty Officer Peter Mims, who had been missing from the guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh since June 8, was found Thursday and was transferred to the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan for medical evaluation.More >>
A new round of deliberations is raising the prospects that Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial will end with a verdict instead of a hung jury.More >>
President Donald Trump is lashing out at the investigators driving the Russia investigation as "very bad and conflicted people," responding angrily to reports that the special counsel is looking into whether Trump obstructed justice.More >>
Two escaped inmates who killed two Georgia Department of Corrections Officers in Middle Georgia have been caught.More >>
The man was found early Thursday in a yard on Sam Jones Road.More >>
The Lubbock Police Department is actively searching for 27-year-old Thomas Ponce out of concern for public's safety. He currently has a warrant out for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault. Police now say Ponce is accused of abducting and sexually assaulting two women in the past two days.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
