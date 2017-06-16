Study finds number of people who stayed in hotels during CCMF weekend decreased from 2016

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – While attendance numbers for the Carolina Country Music Fest increased this year, a Coastal Carolina University study found the number of people who chose to stay at hotels, condominiums, and campsites decreased.

The study done by the school's Clay Brittain Jr. Center for Resort Tourism found that during the Friday to Saturday night period, June 9 and 10, the occupancy rate of hotels, condo hotels, and campsites averaged 88.5 percent, which was a 6.1 percent decrease from the weekend of CCMF in 2016. Consequently, the average daily rate (ADR) during the weekend increased 5.5 percent from 2016.

This year, approximately 32,000 people attended CCMF, according to the festival's owner, Bob Durkin.

What also increased was the number of people who chose to stay in vacation rental properties. During the week of June 3 to 9, the number of reservations was up 7.6 percent from the equivalent week of 2016. During the week of June 10 to 16, the number of reservations was up 8.6 percent.

The Brittain Center’s preliminary sample included 27 properties: 13 hotels, 13 condo-hotels, and one campground. The study observed 318 random samples of internet websites of vacation rental properties in the coastal sections of Horry and Georgetown counties. For more information on the study, visit www.coastal.edu/business/resort

The 2018 CCMF will return the weekend of June 7.

