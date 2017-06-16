Marion police seek person of interest in armed robbery

MARION, SC (WMBF) – The Marion Police Department identified a person of interest in an armed robbery of a business that took place June 8.

According to Lieutenant Tony Flowers, two people entered the business with handguns and took an undisclosed amount of money. One of the suspects appeared to have been wearing camouflage pants and a dark blue or black book bag with a digital-looking camouflage print.

Call MPD at 843-423-8616 with information.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.