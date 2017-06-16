Myrtle Beach recognized as seventh-best small American city

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle was ranked number seven on a list of the best small American cities by the Resonance Consultancy advising group. The winning cities were announced at a June 14 awards celebration at New York University.

According to a news release, Myrtle Beach, the smallest city in the top 10 by city and surrounding-area population, earned its spot in part for its amusement parks, festivals and sunsets, which make it Instagram gold.

Myrtle Beach led all American small cities in the entertainment sub-category, ranked fifth in the Airport Connectivity sub-category and ranked second in the promotion sub-category, based on Facebook check-ins and TripAdvisor reviews.

“It’s no surprise to us that Myrtle Beach is one of America’s Best Small Cities,” said Brad Dean, president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. “Our 60 miles of beautiful coastline attract many visitors here for the first time, but that southern hospitality, wealth of entertainment options and great climate bring many back to live, work and play.”

The analysis compared 27 factors in six key categories using a combination of core statistics and online ratings and reviews.

“Much more than traditional marketing, these opinions and attitudes influence the way people perceive places and where talent, tourism and investment flow,” said Chris Fair of Resonance Consultancy.

Find the full list at BestCities.org.

