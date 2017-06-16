Andrews man sentenced to 30 years in prison in connection with 2014 Myrtle Beach shooting death

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – An Andrews man was convicted by an Horry County jury on charges connected to a 2014 deadly shooting in Myrtle Beach.

According to a news release from 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson, Antwuan Nelson, 29, was sentenced to 30 years in prison after two hours of deliberation Thursday. He was convicted of manslaughter and possession of a weapon during a violent crime and will not be eligible for parole until he has served 85 percent of his sentence.

Nelson went to the victim’s house Jan. 27, 2014 to sell drugs, testimony showed. The two fought when the victim, Michael Rogers, refused to buy from Nelson. Nelson then waited outside with an assault rifle for Rogers to leave.

Nelson fired three shots at Rogers, one of which hit and killed him. Nelson has additional pending federal drug indictments.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.