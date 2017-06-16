Conway police seek car-egging suspects

The Conway Police Department opened a malicious damage to vehicles investigation Monday into suspected car eggers.More >>
On July 1st of this year, Horry County's Jail Diversion and Re-entry Program, also known as Life Recovery Solutions, will turn eight years old. Since it's 2009 beginning, the program has graduated hundreds of South Carolina's young men struggling with the cycle of addiction, mental health and imprisonment.
A wildlife removal service captured an alligator this week after it reportedly killed someone's dog. Russell "The Snake Chaser" Cavender said the alligator was found in a pond in the Blackmoor Golf Course off Highway 707 in Murrells Inlet.
The City of Florence's storm water drains serve dual purposes – keeping the environment healthy and the streets aesthetically pleasing.
Two escaped inmates who killed two Georgia Department of Corrections Officers in Middle Georgia have been caught.
The father of a 12-year-old girl is alleging negligence by Florence County School District 1 after his daughter was dropped off her school bus in 2016 with alcohol poisoning, according to lawsuit filed in May. The lawsuit also alleges the girl told a psychiatrist that she was forced to perform oral sex on a student years earlier in fourth grade.
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.
The Russian military claims it has killed the leader of the Islamic State group, other militant leaders.
A panhandler is out of business after a car dealership's viral post.
Georgia Governor Nathan Deal tweeted from his official account Thursday evening saying the two escaped fugitives have been apprehended in Tennessee.
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.
The puppies' owner, 34-year-old Latoya Reid, was reportedly getting her hair done at a nearby salon. She was arrested for ill treatment on animals and possession of marijuana.
