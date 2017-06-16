Alligator captured after killing pet dog in Murrells Inlet - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Alligator captured after killing pet dog in Murrells Inlet

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
A photo of the captured gator. (Source: The Snake Chaser on Facebook) A photo of the captured gator. (Source: The Snake Chaser on Facebook)

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – A wildlife removal service captured an alligator this week after it reportedly killed someone’s dog.

Russell “The Snake Chaser” Cavender said the alligator was found in a pond in the Blackmoor Golf Course off Highway 707 in Murrells Inlet.

Cavender posted an image of the gator to his company’s Facebook page Thursday, imploring residents to keep their pets on a leash.

