Forestry Commission defends importance of controlled burns in South Carolina

Deputies are undergoing detailed training to take on a growing challenge in the Pee Dee. Marion County deputies are learning how to better identify those who are mentally ill. Thirty-seven officers are undergoing training with the help of Trinity Behavioral Health.More >>
Deputies are undergoing detailed training to take on a growing challenge in the Pee Dee. Marion County deputies are learning how to better identify those who are mentally ill. Thirty-seven officers are undergoing training with the help of Trinity Behavioral Health.More >>
The 2009 Highway 31 wildfire in Horry County, marked as the most destructive in the state's history, scorched 20,000 acres of land and destroyed 100 homes in the county. It was accidentally started by a man burning household garbage outside his home.More >>
The 2009 Highway 31 wildfire in Horry County, marked as the most destructive in the state's history, scorched 20,000 acres of land and destroyed 100 homes in the county. It was accidentally started by a man burning household garbage outside his home.More >>
The Florence Police Department advised the public Thursday of two strange notes addressed to the City of Florence.More >>
The Florence Police Department advised the public Thursday of two strange notes addressed to the City of Florence.More >>
Horry County police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night in the Conway area.More >>
Horry County police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night in the Conway area.More >>
Horry Georgetown Technical College's Area Commission recently approved a $38.3 million upgrade for its Conway campus coming over the next five years and beyond.More >>
Horry Georgetown Technical College's Area Commission recently approved a $38.3 million upgrade for its Conway campus coming over the next five years and beyond.More >>
Two escaped inmates who killed two Georgia Department of Corrections Officers in Middle Georgia have been caught.More >>
Two escaped inmates who killed two Georgia Department of Corrections Officers in Middle Georgia have been caught.More >>
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.More >>
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.More >>
An unimaginable scare for a Madison man after he came in contact with an aggressive bacteria at the Ross Barnett Reservoir that landed him in the hospital.More >>
An unimaginable scare for a Madison man after he came in contact with an aggressive bacteria at the Ross Barnett Reservoir that landed him in the hospital.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
Parents of Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier will hold a press conference Thursday days after Warmbier was released after being detained in North Korea for more than a year.More >>
Parents of Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier will hold a press conference Thursday days after Warmbier was released after being detained in North Korea for more than a year.More >>
The man was found early Thursday in a yard on Sam Jones Road.More >>
The man was found early Thursday in a yard on Sam Jones Road.More >>
The cause of the blaze is under investigation, but a tenants' group had complained for years about the risk of a fire.More >>
The cause of the blaze is under investigation, but a tenants' group had complained for years about the risk of a fire.More >>
The father of a 12-year-old girl is alleging negligence by Florence County School District 1 after his daughter was dropped off her school bus in 2016 with alcohol poisoning, according to lawsuit filed in May. The lawsuit also alleges the girl told a psychiatrist that she was forced to perform oral sex on a student years earlier in fourth grade.More >>
The father of a 12-year-old girl is alleging negligence by Florence County School District 1 after his daughter was dropped off her school bus in 2016 with alcohol poisoning, according to lawsuit filed in May. The lawsuit also alleges the girl told a psychiatrist that she was forced to perform oral sex on a student years earlier in fourth grade.More >>
The Huntsville Police Department and FBI have arrested a man on terrorism charges.More >>
The Huntsville Police Department and FBI have arrested a man on terrorism charges.More >>