One injured in shooting in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night in the Conway area.

According to a tweet from the Horry County Police Department, one male victim was shot on Harper Road. The person’s condition is unknown.

No one is in custody at this time, according to the HCPD.

We have responded to a shooting on Harper Road in Conway. 1 male victim. Condition unknown. No one in custody. Stay tuned. — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) June 16, 2017

