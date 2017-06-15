One injured in shooting in Conway area - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

One injured in shooting in Conway area

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night in the Conway area.

According to a tweet from the Horry County Police Department, one male victim was shot on Harper Road. The person’s condition is unknown.

No one is in custody at this time, according to the HCPD.

Stay with WMBF News for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly