NEW DETAILS: CCU student injured in shooting in Conway area

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night in the Conway area.

According to a tweet from the Horry County Police Department, one male victim was shot on Harper Road. The person was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

No one is in custody at this time, according to the HCPD.

An incident report states an officer picked up the victim, who said he felt like passing out, and then met with EMS. The victim did not know the suspects, but described a woman in the vehicle that dropped him off as slender. He said there was also a man with brown hair, tattoos and "messed up" teeth. He said prior to the shooting he went to Conway National Bank near Coastal Coastal University, where he is a student.

The report states the victim had one to two gunshot wounds in his back and several marks on his side and on his arms.

Thursday's incident marks the third consecutive night there has been a shooting in the Conway area.

Late Tuesday night, 48-year-old Darryl Hunte was shot and killed during a drive-by shooting on Beau Street.

Then, on Wednesday night, a woman was injured in a shooting on Creel Street. HCPD Spokeswoman Krystal Dotson confirmed it was an isolated incident.

Stay with WMBF News for more information as it becomes available.

We have responded to a shooting on Harper Road in Conway. 1 male victim. Condition unknown. No one in custody. Stay tuned. — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) June 16, 2017

Harper Rd: No suspect in custody. Victim's condition is non-life threatening. Being treated at local hospital. Investigation continues. — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) June 16, 2017

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.