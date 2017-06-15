Horry County police seek to identify woman believed to be connected to Harper Road shooting

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Police are looking for this woman in connection with a Conway area shooting. (Source: Horry County Police Department)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police are looking for a woman believed to be connected to a Thursday night shooting in the Conway area that injured a Coastal Carolina University student.

According to a post on the Horry County Police Department’s Facebook page, the shooting happened on Harper Road.

Anyone with information as to the woman's whereabouts is asked to call (843) 915-8477.

An incident report states an officer picked up the victim, who said he felt like passing out, and then met with EMS.

The victim did not know the suspects, but described a woman in the vehicle that dropped him off as slender. He added there was also a man with brown hair, tattoos and "messed up" teeth, the report stated.

He said prior to the shooting, he went to Conway National Bank near CCU, where he is a student.

The report states the victim had one to two gunshot wounds in his back and several marks on his side and on his arms.

Thursday's incident marked the third consecutive night there has been a shooting in the Conway area.

Late Tuesday night, 48-year-old Darryl Hunte was shot and killed during a drive-by shooting on Beau Street.

Then, on Wednesday night, a woman was injured in a shooting on Creel Street. HCPD Spokeswoman Krystal Dotson confirmed it was an isolated incident.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.