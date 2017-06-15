Runoff scheduled in Georgetown mayoral primary

Horry County police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night in the Conway area.More >>
No winner was declared in Tuesday’s Georgetown mayoral primary and a runoff election is set for later this month.More >>
On Thursday, the Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board got a first look at the plans for yet another option for dedicated golfers who have remained loyal to the Grand Strand for years.More >>
A Hartsville mother charged in connection with the 2013 death of her 21-month-old daughter entered into a guilty plea on Thursday.More >>
On Friday, Ripley’s Haunted Adventure on Ocean Boulevard will open its new Laser Strike starting at 12 p.m. “Laser Strike feels like you stepped into a real-life video game,” said general manager Pablo Chavez.More >>
Two escaped inmates who killed two Georgia Department of Corrections Officers in Middle Georgia have been caught.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
A panhandler is out of business after a car dealership's viral post.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
Georgia Governor Nathan Deal tweeted from his official account Thursday evening saying the two escaped fugitives have been apprehended in Tennessee.More >>
The Lubbock Police Department is actively searching for 27-year-old Thomas Ponce out of concern for public's safety. He currently has a warrant out for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault. Police now say Ponce is accused of abducting and sexually assaulting two women in the past two days.More >>
Parents of Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier will hold a press conference Thursday days after Warmbier was released after being detained in North Korea for more than a year.More >>
A widow is filing suit against the grocery chain after her husband died after falling into a deep fryer while working at the store.More >>
The NCAA has suspended Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino for five ACC games next season in the high-profile scandal involving sex-for-pay for prospects, student-athletes and others.More >>
Fulton County police say the bus driver in last week's fatal crash in Atlanta, Georgia now faces charges.More >>
