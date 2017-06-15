Runoff scheduled in Georgetown mayoral primary

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – No winner was declared in Tuesday’s Georgetown mayoral primary and a runoff election is set for later this month.

According to the official results, the June 29 runoff will be between incumbent Mayor Jack Scoville and city council member Brendon Barber after neither received more than 50 percent of the 1,182 votes cast.

Scoville was the top vote getter, with 43 percent – 504 votes – of the total.

At 491 votes, Barber received 42 percent of the total vote, according to the results.

Also getting votes in this Democratic primary were Jason Collins with 127, and Marty Tennant with 55.

The June 29 runoff will begin at 10 a.m. The winner will face Republican hopeful Ron Charlton in the Nov. 7 general election, according to online records from the S.C. Election Commission.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.