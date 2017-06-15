Now-lifted temporary swim advisory proved to be a concern for some in Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - People in Surfside Beach were concerned after a temporary swimming advisory was issued along the town’s beach this week.

During a weekly test on Tuesday, officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control checked the ocean near the area of 16th Avenue North.

According to the agency, the water tested six times over the recommended bacteria limit for swimming. A sign was put up at the beach access, but residents say they entered the beach through other ways, and had no idea about the current water condition.

“It would have been nice to know that was here so we know whether to get the kids in the water or not,” said John Cook.

“We came from down there so we didn’t see the sign and it’s so small,” Amanda Coons agreed.

According to DHEC officials, water from drains at the beach are usually the cause of higher bacteria.

Those drains actually contain water from the city streets, and after a good rain, the water is pushed to the drain and out into the ocean.

“Being from out of town and coming and here and wanting my kids to be safe on the beach, if there’s something dangerous right there, I would hope at least the lifeguard or somebody would tell you,” Coons said.

The water levels returned to normal and the advisory was lifted on Thursday.

