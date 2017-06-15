New Top Golf location one step closer to calling Myrtle Beach home

Design for the new Top Golf location off 29th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach. (Source: Lisa Gresci)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Top Golf is a top shelf name and it's about to call Myrtle Beach home.

On Thursday, the Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board got a first look at the plans for yet another option for dedicated golfers who have remained loyal to the Grand Strand for years.

“The most exciting thing is that they are coming to Myrtle Beach,” Larry Bragg, the chairman of the CAB, said.

One board member after another welcomed the new facility to the beach and golfers couldn't be more excited for construction to start.

“The one thing that attracted us here is the number of golf courses you have here,” said Curtis Bolden, whose golf group will be celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

Top Golf is known to bring the love of golf to pros and those who have never played before. It's also a rain-or-shine facility, and extends the game into the night.

“I know sometimes, when people finish their golf for the day, golf is finished for the day. But I think golf can continue into the evening under the floodlights and it will be real fun,” said Domenic Smith, who hails from the United Kingdom.

The new Top Golf will be just down the road from Broadway at the Beach, wedged between Robert Grissom Parkway and 29th Avenue North. Bragg called it a "perfect location."

“It was a home run,” he said.

Top Golf representatives are expected to come before the CAB again in July for a final review and Bragg expects construction could start soon after that.

