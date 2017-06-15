Ripley's Haunted Laser Strike opening Friday on Ocean Boulevard

Ripley's Adventures will open its new Haunted Laser Strike in Myrtle Beach on Friday. (Source: Ripley's Adventure)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – It’s time to battle back against the monsters!

On Friday, Ripley’s Haunted Adventure on Ocean Boulevard will open its new Laser Strike starting at 12 p.m.

“Laser Strike feels like you stepped into a real-life video game,” said Pablo Chavez, general manager of Ripley’s Attractions of Myrtle Beach. “It’s interactive and heart-stopping. All I can say is get ready!”

According to a press release, the experience will feature the latest in laser gun technology, with the weapons modeled after Bullpup Battle Rifles.

Participants will go through two floors and more than 3,000 feet of “haunted laser action” featuring a large number of live actors, state-of-the-art animatronics, sound and lighting, the release stated.

Groups of six are recommended for the attraction, but parties of eight may be accommodated. The minimum age to participate is 8.

