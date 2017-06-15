FIRST ALERT: Weak tropical system likely to develop in the Gulf of Mexico

June 17 through 24 is dedicated to the sanitation professionals in Myrtle Beach, following a proclamation by City Council encouraging residents to “love their garbage men.”More >>
Deputy Chief Maurice Jones with the Horry County Police Department will retire July 1.More >>
Through six games this season, the Mutiny have gotten a result in five of them. Three wins and two ties.More >>
A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting on Beau Street in the Conway area Tuesday night. When the warrants is served, Horry County Police will release the individuals name, said HCPD spokeswoman Krystal Dotson.More >>
The father of a J. Reuben Long Detention Center inmate who died in 2015 has filed a lawsuit against the city of Myrtle Beach and other defendants for their role in his son’s death.More >>
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.More >>
Assata Shakur was the first woman put on the FBI terrorism list and there is a $2 million ransom for her capture.More >>
Petty Officer Peter Mims, who had been missing from the guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh since June 8, was found Thursday and was transferred to the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan for medical evaluation.More >>
Officials have confirmed that a tornado touched down in Pascagoula early Saturday morning.More >>
