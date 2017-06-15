FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Bret develops in the Atlantic

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Storm Bret has developed in the Atlantic Ocean.

The National Hurricane Center has classified the large area of disturbed weather in the Atlantic as Tropical Storm Bret. Bret is currently located near the northern coast of South America and moving to the west at 30 mph. Bret is a minimal tropical storm with winds of 40 mph.

Over the next few days, Bret will move through the Windward Islands and into the Caribbean Sea as a weak tropical storm. By Wednesday, very strong wind shear and dry air will lead to the dissipation of the tropical storm.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.