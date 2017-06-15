FIRST ALERT: Tropical development now more likely in the Gulf of Mexico

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) The development of a weak tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico is looking more likely by early next week.

Forecast models continue to indicate the development of a weak tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico by early next week. As a result, the National Hurricane Center has increased the chance of development 60 percent.

Right now, a very disorganized cluster of clouds, shower and storms is slowly drifting northwestward over the northern Caribbean. Over the weekend and into early next week, showers and storms are forecast to become more organized and an area of low pressure is likely to develop. If a tropical system does develop, the combination of wind shear, and relatively cool waters will most likely prevent the development of a strong tropical storm or hurricane. The most likely scenario is for a weak and highly disorganized tropical storm to slowly develop by early next week.

While forecast models are fairly uniformed on the development of a weak system, where it goes is much less certain. Currently, the American or GFS forecast model, takes the weak system more northward in the Gulf of Mexico and close to Florida by the early to middle part of next week. The European forecast model is much further west with the potential system near the southern Texas and Northern Mexico coast.

Another area of possible tropical development is located across the central Atlantic Ocean. A large tropical wave has rolled off the coast, it has a 40 percent chance of development as it moves through an area unfavorable for tropical formation over the next several days. It is also pretty far south and in an unlikely area of development.

