FIRST ALERT: Tropical development more now more likely in the Gulf of Mexico

Toxicology reports for two teenage girls who died in April after falling from a floor of the Camelot By the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach reveal there were no unlawful narcotics in their systems.More >>
A Hartsville mother charged in connection with the 2013 death of her 21-month-old daughter entered into a guilty plea on Thursday.More >>
A trial date has been scheduled in the death penalty case of one of the suspects charged in connection with the shooting deaths of two Sunhouse convenience clerks in 2015.More >>
Myrtle Beach is hosting the Annual S.C. Fire Rescue Conference this year. The conference is in its 112th year, making it one of the oldest continually-running events in South Carolina.More >>
The Carolina Country Music fest wrapped up on Sunday and while many people are still recovering from four days of incredible music and huge crowds…the reviews are stellar. As the event continues to grow, organizers, city leaders and police continue to focus on how to make it better each year. And this year it was a success.More >>
A panhandler is out of business after a car dealership's viral post.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
A widow is filing suit against the grocery chain after her husband died after falling into a deep fryer while working at the store.More >>
New details have been released for the two fugitives accused of killing two corrections officers.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
The 22-year-old University of Virginia student was medically evacuated from North Korea and arrived in Cincinnati late Tuesday.More >>
A 61-year-old Ohio man has been arrested after threatening an officer and chaining up his dog on the bed of a pickup truck.More >>
An unimaginable scare for a Madison man after he came in contact with an aggressive bacteria at the Ross Barnett Reservoir that landed him in the hospital.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
Parents of Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier will hold a press conference Thursday days after Warmbier was released after being detained in North Korea for more than a year.More >>
