Hartsville mother pleads guilty to charge stemming from 2013 death of 21-month-old daughter

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A Hartsville mother charged in connection with the 2013 death of her 21-month-old daughter entered into a guilty plea on Thursday.

According to Fourth Circuit Deputy Solicitor Kernard Redmond, April Dixon pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact, which carries a maximum sentence of 15 years.

Dixon was sentenced to 14 years in prison, Redmond said.

Back in April, Timothy Oneal Sanders was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to murdering 21-year-old Madison Dolford.

The toddler died from a single gunshot wound at a Hartsville home on Dec. 3, 2013.

Redmond said a third suspect, Lakeisha Buard, has also been charged with accessory after the fact in this case. A trial date has not yet been and the deputy solicitor hopes it will be resolved soon.

