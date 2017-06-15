Trial date set for one suspect in deadly 2015 Sunhouse robberies

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A trial date has been scheduled in the death penalty case of one of the suspects charged in connection with the shooting deaths of two Sunhouse convenience clerks in 2015.

According to a scheduling order filed May 10, jury selection in the trial of Jerome Jenkins Jr., 23, of Loris, is scheduled to start the week of Jan. 29, 2018 at the Horry County Government and Justice Center.

Online records for the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state that Jenkins remains incarcerated on two counts of murder, three counts each of armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime and one count attempted murder.

Jenkins’ charges stem from the killings of Bala Paruchuri and Trisha Stull.

Paruchuri was fatally shot on Jan. 2, 2015, while Stull was killed a few weeks later, on Jan. 25, during separate Sunhouse robberies.

Two other suspects – 35-year-old McKinley Daniels, of Loris, and 29-year-old James Elbert Daniels, of Nichols – are also charged in the clerks’ deaths.

