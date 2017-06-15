Myrtle Beach hosts annual SC Fire-Rescue Conference this weekend

One of the fire engines on display at this year's conference. (Source: Jon Dick)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach is hosting the Annual S.C. Fire Rescue Conference this year. The conference is in its 112th year, making it one of the oldest continually-running events in South Carolina.

The conference is not just for networking, training and professional development – it is also a media and family-friendly symposium with “action-packed training sessions, engaging exhibits and world-renowned speakers and instructors,” according to a news release from organizers.

This year’s conference is taking place at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center from June 12 to 17. For more details on the annual conference, head to: http://scfirefighters.org/

