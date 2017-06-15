Consider This: Carolina Country Music Fest 2017 a success

The Carolina Country Music fest wrapped up on Sunday and while many people are still recovering from four days of incredible music and huge crowds…the reviews are stellar. As the event continues to grow, organizers, city leaders and police continue to focus on how to make it better each year.

And this year it was a success. Attendance records were set, thousands of people traveled to Myrtle Beach from all over the country and the world and spent millions of dollars benefiting our local businesses. Traffic and parking were well planned-out with no problems getting people in and out even as the massive crowds let out each night around midnight.

Consider this: with 30,000 people coming every night for four nights in a row…arrests were few and there were no major issues.

The event already draws the biggest names in country music and the artists rave about the venue, the fans and the vibe of Myrtle Beach.

The 2018 dates are already set and the excitement is already building as we wait to hear who the headliners will be.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.