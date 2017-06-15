CCU President DeCenzo travels to China to speak at graduation ce - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

CCU President DeCenzo travels to China to speak at graduation ceremony

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Connect
DeCenzo with Zi Ye, Yang Du, and Yushang Xu (Source: CCU Facebook page) DeCenzo with Zi Ye, Yang Du, and Yushang Xu (Source: CCU Facebook page)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University President David A. DeCenzo spent time in China this week to speak at a graduation ceremony in Dalian, China. DeCenzo spoke of sustainability and best practices in people-to-people exchange programs.

He also awarded double degrees to three students who completed the ‘Sino-American Cooperation on Higher Education and Professional Development (CHEPD)’ The three students, Zi Ye, Yang Du, and Yushang Xu completed requirements to earn undergraduate degrees from both their Chinese universities and from CCU. They each graduated cum lade and were recognized with with ‘Excellent Graduate’ awards from the CHEPD program. 

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly