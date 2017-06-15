CCU President DeCenzo travels to China to speak at graduation ceremony

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University President David A. DeCenzo spent time in China this week to speak at a graduation ceremony in Dalian, China. DeCenzo spoke of sustainability and best practices in people-to-people exchange programs.

He also awarded double degrees to three students who completed the ‘Sino-American Cooperation on Higher Education and Professional Development (CHEPD)’ The three students, Zi Ye, Yang Du, and Yushang Xu completed requirements to earn undergraduate degrees from both their Chinese universities and from CCU. They each graduated cum lade and were recognized with with ‘Excellent Graduate’ awards from the CHEPD program.

