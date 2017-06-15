Dollar General to hold management hiring events

SOUTH CAROLINA (WMBF) – Dollar General announced Thursday it will hold hiring events for management positions throughout South Carolina.

According to a news release, Dollar General will add 1,300 new stores in 2017 in 44 states and offers opportunities for employees to gain new skills, develop their talents and grow their careers.

Two events will be held in Florence County and three events will be held in Horry County.

FLORENCE COUNTY:

June 21 – Effingham – 4010 Planer Road – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

June 22 – Florence – 3315 West Palmetto Street – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

HORRY COUNTY:

June 19 – Myrtle Beach – 625 International Drive - 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

June 20 – Loris – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

June 20 – Murrells Inlet – 12168 Highway 707 – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.