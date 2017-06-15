Kingston Resort to open new multi-million dollar spa, fitness center, and event space Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Kingston Resort will officially open it’s brand new, multi-million dollar spa, fitness center, and event space Thursday, June 15. The new 29,520-square-foot facility includes:

Salon for hair, nails, and more

Spa services

Saunas and steam rooms

Tennis and pickleball courts

Children’s playground

Fire pit

Formal lawn

Fitness center

Indoor pool

Special event space with outdoor bar

Indoor golf simulators

Outdoor putting green

Volleyball courts

Horseshoe pits

The grand opening ceremony is June 15, 4:00pm at 108 High Circle, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.