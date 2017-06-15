Kingston Resort to open new multi-million dollar spa, fitness ce - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Kingston Resort to open new multi-million dollar spa, fitness center, and event space Thursday

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Connect
Source: Kingston Resorts Facebook page Source: Kingston Resorts Facebook page

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Kingston Resort will officially open it’s brand new, multi-million dollar spa, fitness center, and event space Thursday, June 15. The new 29,520-square-foot facility includes:

  • Salon for hair, nails, and more
  • Spa services
  • Saunas and steam rooms
  • Tennis and pickleball courts
  • Children’s playground
  • Fire pit
  • Formal lawn
  • Fitness center
  • Indoor pool
  • Special event space with outdoor bar
  • Indoor golf simulators
  • Outdoor putting green
  • Volleyball courts
  • Horseshoe pits

The grand opening ceremony is June 15, 4:00pm at 108 High Circle, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly