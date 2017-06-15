Mobile home fire in Galivants Ferry under investigation

Dollar General announced Thursday it will hold hiring events for management positions throughout South Carolina.More >>
The parent of a 12-year-old girl is alleging negligence by Florence County School District 1 after his daughter was dropped off from school in 2016 with alcohol poisoning, according to lawsuit filed in May. The lawsuit also alleges the girl told a psychiatrist that she was forced to perform oral sex on a student years earlier in fourth grade.More >>
On July 1st of this year, Horry County's Jail Diversion and Re-entry Program, also known as Life Recovery Solutions, will turn eight years old. Since it's 2009 beginning, the program has graduated hundreds of South Carolina's young men struggling with the cycle of addiction, mental health and imprisonment.More >>
Horry County Fire Rescue is investigating a mobile home fire in Galivants Ferry Thursday.More >>
On June 6, 2017, Horry County police were called to Railroad Drive in Conway, where two women said 24-year-old Aarin Michael pulled a gun on them and pointed it at their car tire so they wouldn't drive away.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
A widow is filing suit against the grocery chain after her husband died after falling into a deep fryer while working at the store.More >>
Jurors return to the deliberation room Thursday morning, but the long road to a verdict is taking a toll.More >>
A United Parcel Service driver who opened fire during a meeting with co-workers appeared to specifically go after the three drivers he killed before fatally shooting himself.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
The NCAA has suspended Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino for five ACC games next season in the high-profile scandal involving sex-for-pay for prospects, student-athletes and others.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
The man who opened fire on Congress members as they practiced for a charity baseball game was living out of a cargo van and kept mostly to himself.More >>
The cause of the blaze is under investigation, but a tenants' group had complained for years about the risk of a fire.More >>
The 22-year-old University of Virginia student was medically evacuated from North Korea and arrived in Cincinnati late Tuesday.More >>
