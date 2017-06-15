Mobile home fire in Galivants Ferry under investigation - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Mobile home fire in Galivants Ferry under investigation

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

GALIVANTS FERRY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue is investigating a mobile home fire in Galivants Ferry Thursday.

According to Battalion Chief John Fowler, crews responded to Dog Bluff Road around 3 a.m.

No injuries were reported but the cause of the fire is under investigation.

