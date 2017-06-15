Dollar General to host hiring events in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Dollar General has announced a series of management hiring events all throughout South Carolina next week, according to a press release.

Dollar General plans to add nearly 1,300 new stores during 2017, and they hope to recruit potential store management candidates during these hiring events.

The following is a list of hiring events in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee:

Horry County:

625 International Drive in Myrtle Beach on June 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

12168 Highway 707 in Murrells Inlet on June 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

2337 S Highway 701 in Loris on June 22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Florence County:

4010 Planer Road in Effingham on June 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

3315 W Palmetto Street in Florence on June 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All candidates are encouraged to review and apply for positions online at www.dollargeneral.com/careers before attending.

Candidates will have the opportunity to meet with local store operations and human resource managers to learn more about these positions.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.