Florence Walmart announces new online grocery service

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Walmart launched a brand new online grocery pickup service Thursday in Florence, according to a news release from Walmart. Shoppers will now be able to use this free service to select their items online and pick them up at their local Walmart – all without leaving their car.

Here’s how it works:

Shoppers must use either Walmart.com/grocery or the Walmart Grocery mobile app. Enter your zip code to select your local store. Start shopping! Adding items to your cart will add them to your list. Check out. This is where shoppers will select a time to pick up their orders. At your pick up time, drive on down to your selected Walmart and park in the reserved spaces which will be marked in orange. There will be a designated phone number to call once you arrive, and soon enough, a Walmart sales associate will retrieve your order and even load it into your car.

At this time, this service is available at the Florence location at 230 N. Belton Drive.

