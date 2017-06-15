Red Cross assists Dillon family after house fire

Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting a family whose home in Dillon was damaged by a fire Wednesday night. (Source: Raycom Media)

DILLON, SC (WMBF) – Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting a family whose home in Dillon was damaged by a fire Wednesday night.

According to a news release, the Dillon Fire Department responded to the blaze on Highway 9 West.

The Red Cross will provide financial assistance to one adult and four children for food clothing, lodging and other essentials.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.