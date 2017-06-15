Woman injured in Conway shooting

A woman was shot in Conway Wednesday night and taken to the hospital. (Source: Raycom Media)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A woman was shot in Conway Wednesday night and taken to the hospital.

According to a Conway Police Department news release, officers responded to a shots fired call on Creel Street around 10:50 p.m.

No suspects have been identified. Call CPD at 843-248-1790 with information.

